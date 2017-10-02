John Kelly Visits San Ysidro POE

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    SAN YSIDRO, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.10.2017

    Video by Mani Albrecht 

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Public Affairs - Visual Communications Division

    Department of Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly joined by San Diego Director of Field Operations Pete Flores, and San Ysidro/Otay Mesa Port Director Sidney Aki on a tour of the San Ysidro Port of Entry. The San Ysidro Port of Entry is the largest land border crossing between San Diego and Tijuana.

    Homeland Security
    John Kelly
    SanYsidro Port of Entry

