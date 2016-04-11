(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Max Capabilities Takeoff 360 B-Roll

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    11.04.2016

    Video by Lance Cpl. Daphne Rodriguez 

    Marine Corps Installations East Combat Camera (MCB CAMP LEJEUNE & MCAS NEW RIVER)

    B-roll of U.S. Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron (HMH) 464, conduct a max capabilities takeoff, Marine Corps Air Station, New River, N.C., Feb. 3, 2017. The purpose for this flight is to celebrate a rarely achieved maintenance goal of having all aircrafts operational at one time. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Tylor Camfield)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.04.2016
    Date Posted: 02.09.2017 09:22
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 508943
    VIRIN: 170204-M-JJ339-001
    Filename: DOD_104062754
    Length: 00:03:26
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Max Capabilities Takeoff 360 B-Roll, by LCpl Daphne Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    CH-53
    Super Stallion
    HMH-464
    Camp Lejeune
    N.C.
    Heavy Helicopter Squadron 464
    360
    Mass Formation
    MCI-EAST COMCAM
    USMC COMCAM
    Max Capabilities

