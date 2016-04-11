B-roll of U.S. Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron (HMH) 464, conduct a max capabilities takeoff, Marine Corps Air Station, New River, N.C., Feb. 3, 2017. The purpose for this flight is to celebrate a rarely achieved maintenance goal of having all aircrafts operational at one time. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Tylor Camfield)
|Date Taken:
|11.04.2016
|Date Posted:
|02.09.2017 09:22
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|508943
|VIRIN:
|170204-M-JJ339-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104062754
|Length:
|00:03:26
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Max Capabilities Takeoff 360 B-Roll, by LCpl Daphne Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
