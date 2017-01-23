U.S. Army paratroopers from the 173rd Brigade Support Battalion, 173rd Airborne Brigade qualify with their M4 carbine rifle during Exercise Lipizzaner III in Bac, Slovenia, on Jan. 23, 2017. Lipizzaner is a combined squad-level training exercise in preparation for platoon evaluation, and to validate battalion-level deployment procedures.(Video by Visual Information Specialist Antonio Bedin/released)
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.09.2017 09:16
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|508941
|VIRIN:
|170123-A-YG900-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104062752
|Length:
|00:00:47
|Location:
|POSTOIJNA, SI
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Lipizzaner III exercise: qualify with M4 carbine rifle, by Antonio Bedin, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
