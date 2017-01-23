(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Lipizzaner III exercise: qualify with M4 carbine rifle

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    POSTOIJNA, SLOVENIA

    01.23.2017

    Video by Antonio Bedin 

    Training Support Activity Europe

    U.S. Army paratroopers from the 173rd Brigade Support Battalion, 173rd Airborne Brigade qualify with their M4 carbine rifle during Exercise Lipizzaner III in Bac, Slovenia, on Jan. 23, 2017. Lipizzaner is a combined squad-level training exercise in preparation for platoon evaluation, and to validate battalion-level deployment procedures.(Video by Visual Information Specialist Antonio Bedin/released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.23.2017
    Date Posted: 02.09.2017 09:16
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 508941
    VIRIN: 170123-A-YG900-001
    Filename: DOD_104062752
    Length: 00:00:47
    Location: POSTOIJNA, SI
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lipizzaner III exercise: qualify with M4 carbine rifle, by Antonio Bedin, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    NATO
    Italy
    TSC
    173rd Airborne Brigade
    Bac
    173rd Brigade Support Battalion
    U.S. Army
    1st Battalion
    U.S.A.
    Army
    503rd Infantry Regiment
    Slovenia
    M4 carbine rifle
    U.S. paratroopers
    Photolab Vicenza
    Antonio Bedin
    TSC Italy
    Massimo Bovo
    54th Brigade Engineer Battalion
    Lipizzaner III

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT