B-roll from the 69th Air Defense Artillery Brigade & 108th Air Defense Artillery Brigade Transition of Authority held on 9 Feb 2017 at Al Udeid AB, Qatar.
|Date Taken:
|02.09.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.09.2017 07:31
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|508929
|VIRIN:
|170209-F-UE935-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_104062434
|Length:
|00:31:01
|Location:
|AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 69th Air Defense Artillery Brigade & 108th Air Defense Artillery Brigade Transition of Authority, by TSgt Nick Kibbey, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
