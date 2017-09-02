(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    69th Air Defense Artillery Brigade & 108th Air Defense Artillery Brigade Transition of Authority

    AL UDEID AIR BASE, QATAR

    02.09.2017

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Nick Kibbey 

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing

    B-roll from the 69th Air Defense Artillery Brigade & 108th Air Defense Artillery Brigade Transition of Authority held on 9 Feb 2017 at Al Udeid AB, Qatar.

    Date Taken: 02.09.2017
    Date Posted: 02.09.2017 07:31
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 508929
    VIRIN: 170209-F-UE935-0001
    Filename: DOD_104062434
    Length: 00:31:01
    Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 69th Air Defense Artillery Brigade & 108th Air Defense Artillery Brigade Transition of Authority, by TSgt Nick Kibbey, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Qatar
    Al Udeid Air Base
    108th ADA Brigade
    69th ADA Brigade

