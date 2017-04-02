(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Cutlass Express 2017

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DJIBOUTI

    02.04.2017

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Gallagher 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    Cutlass Express 2017, sponsored by U.S Africa Command and conducted by U.S. Naval Forces Africa, is designed to assess and improve combined maritime law enforcement capacity and promote national and regional security in East Africa.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.04.2017
    Date Posted: 02.09.2017 06:49
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 508927
    VIRIN: 170204-F-SL891-001
    Filename: DOD_104062417
    Length: 00:01:41
    Location: DJ
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cutlass Express 2017, by TSgt Timothy Gallagher, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Djibouti
    USNavy
    #CutlassExpress
    CutlassExpress2017
    USCoastGuard

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT