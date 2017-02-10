In this Pacific Newbreak non-commissioned officers at Yokosuka make bilateral friendships, and the USO opens their doors on Yokota.
|Date Taken:
|02.09.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.09.2017 02:19
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|508907
|VIRIN:
|170209-M-YO248-621
|Filename:
|DOD_104062292
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Pacific Newsbreak for February 10, 2017, by LCpl Jacob Colvin, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT