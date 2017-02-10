(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Pacific Newsbreak for February 10, 2017

    JAPAN

    02.09.2017

    Video by Lance Cpl. Jacob Colvin 

    American Forces Network Pacific

    In this Pacific Newbreak non-commissioned officers at Yokosuka make bilateral friendships, and the USO opens their doors on Yokota.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.09.2017
    Date Posted: 02.09.2017 02:19
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 508907
    VIRIN: 170209-M-YO248-621
    Filename: DOD_104062292
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Newsbreak for February 10, 2017, by LCpl Jacob Colvin, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Yokota
    Yokosuka
    AFN Pacific
    Pacific Newsbreak

