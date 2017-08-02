(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Hard Corps Jobs: Infantry Weapons Officer

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.08.2017

    Video by Sgt. William Perkins 

    I Marine Expeditionary Force

    Infantry weapon officers are the subject matter experts the tactical field of the infantry military occupational specialties. From weapons systems to fire and maneuver, infantry weapons officers advise and aid commanders with their experience.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.08.2017
    Date Posted: 02.08.2017 22:17
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hard Corps Jobs: Infantry Weapons Officer, by Sgt William Perkins, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Camp Pendleton
    2nd Battalion
    4th Marine Regiment
    I MEF
    1st Marine Division
    I Marine Expeditionary Force
    Marine Corps
    Marines
    MCB Camp Pendleton
    I MHG
    Pendleton Marines
    Hard Corps Jobs
    I Marine Expeditionary Force Headquesrters Group

