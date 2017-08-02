Infantry weapon officers are the subject matter experts the tactical field of the infantry military occupational specialties. From weapons systems to fire and maneuver, infantry weapons officers advise and aid commanders with their experience.
|Date Taken:
|02.08.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.08.2017 22:17
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|508902
|VIRIN:
|160208-M-VZ995-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104061150
|Length:
|00:02:15
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
|Web Views:
|15
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Hard Corps Jobs: Infantry Weapons Officer, by Sgt William Perkins, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT