(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Camp Lejeune Marines stay in Tokyo for Cultural Exchange Program

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    01.18.2017

    Video by Cpl. Devin Phommachanh 

    American Forces Network Pacific

    Marines from Camp Lejeune deployed to Okinawa, spent a week in Tokyo learning Japanese, experiencing the culture, and staying with host families. Check out this feature following them on a Day in the Life!

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.18.2017
    Date Posted: 02.08.2017 22:17
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 508899
    VIRIN: 170118-M-DL860-957
    Filename: DOD_104061147
    Length: 00:05:22
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Camp Lejeune Marines stay in Tokyo for Cultural Exchange Program, by Cpl Devin Phommachanh, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    japan
    tokyo
    japanese
    cultural exchange
    marines
    home stay
    homestay
    alex thomas
    afn pacific
    devin phommachanh
    shinjuku
    adam schaffernoth
    charles schaffernoth
    garion saxon
    tokyo marines
    japanese kids

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT