Marines from Camp Lejeune deployed to Okinawa, spent a week in Tokyo learning Japanese, experiencing the culture, and staying with host families. Check out this feature following them on a Day in the Life!
|Date Taken:
|01.18.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.08.2017 22:17
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|508899
|VIRIN:
|170118-M-DL860-957
|Filename:
|DOD_104061147
|Length:
|00:05:22
|Location:
|JP
This work, Camp Lejeune Marines stay in Tokyo for Cultural Exchange Program, by Cpl Devin Phommachanh, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
