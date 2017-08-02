(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Louisiana National Guard Adjutant General visits Guardsmen supporting the tornado response

    NEW ORLE, LA, UNITED STATES

    02.08.2017

    Video by Staff Sgt. David Kirtland 

    Louisiana Army and Air National Guard

    Video B-Roll of Maj. Gen. Glenn H. Curtis, the adjutant general of the LANG, visiting Soldiers with the 1st Battalion, 141st Field Artillery Regiment, 256th Brigade Combat Team who were providing security checkpoints in New Orleans East following a tornado that touched down on Feb 7.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.08.2017
    Date Posted: 02.08.2017 20:06
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 508895
    VIRIN: 170208-Z-NG364-001
    Filename: DOD_104061122
    Length: 00:00:57
    Location: NEW ORLE, LA, US
    Web Views: 16
    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Louisiana National Guard Adjutant General visits Guardsmen supporting the tornado response, by SSG David Kirtland, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Louisiana National Guard
    southerntornado17

