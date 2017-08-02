Video B-Roll of Maj. Gen. Glenn H. Curtis, the adjutant general of the LANG, visiting Soldiers with the 1st Battalion, 141st Field Artillery Regiment, 256th Brigade Combat Team who were providing security checkpoints in New Orleans East following a tornado that touched down on Feb 7.
|Date Taken:
|02.08.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.08.2017 20:06
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|508895
|VIRIN:
|170208-Z-NG364-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104061122
|Length:
|00:00:57
|Location:
|NEW ORLE, LA, US
|Web Views:
|16
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Louisiana National Guard Adjutant General visits Guardsmen supporting the tornado response, by SSG David Kirtland, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
