    Air Force Report: Misawa Engineering

    UNITED STATES

    02.08.2017

    Courtesy Video

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force

    Whether it’s an aircraft hangar, a runway, or anything else in between, an engineering Airman had their hand in creating and maintaining it.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.08.2017
    Date Posted: 02.08.2017 17:51
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 508887
    Filename: DOD_104061003
    Length: 00:01:55
    Location: US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 18

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Report: Misawa Engineering, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Engineers
    Japan
    Misawa
    Misawa AB
    Air Force Report
    GeoBase
    AF Reports
    Sara Mitchell

