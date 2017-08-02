Senate Testimony on Current Readiness of U.S. Forces

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Armed Force's vice chiefs testify on the current readiness of U.S. forces during a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing February 8, 2017. Witnesses included; General Daniel B. Allyn, the Army's Vice Chief Of Staff, Admiral William F. Moran, the Vice Chief Of Naval Operations, General Glenn M. Walters, the Assistant Commandant of the United States Marine Corps, and General Stephen W. Wilson, the Air Force's Vice Chief Of Staff.