(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Senate Testimony on Current Readiness of U.S. Forces

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    02.08.2017

    Courtesy Video

    Defense Media Activity

    U.S. Armed Force's vice chiefs testify on the current readiness of U.S. forces during a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing February 8, 2017. Witnesses included; General Daniel B. Allyn, the Army's Vice Chief Of Staff, Admiral William F. Moran, the Vice Chief Of Naval Operations, General Glenn M. Walters, the Assistant Commandant of the United States Marine Corps, and General Stephen W. Wilson, the Air Force's Vice Chief Of Staff.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.08.2017
    Date Posted: 02.08.2017 18:25
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 508886
    Filename: DOD_104060984
    Length: 01:36:28
    Location:
    Web Views: 25
    Downloads: 5
    High-Res. Downloads: 5
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Senate Testimony on Current Readiness of U.S. Forces, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    USMC
    Senate Armed Services Committee
    Navy
    USN
    Marine Corps
    MArines
    U.S. Army
    Army
    U.S. Senate
    ACMC
    General Daniel B. Allyn
    Assistant Commandant of the MC
    Russell Senate Office Building
    Admiral William F. Moran
    General Glenn M. Walters
    General Stephen W. Wilson

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT