U.S. Armed Force's vice chiefs testify on the current readiness of U.S. forces during a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing February 8, 2017. Witnesses included; General Daniel B. Allyn, the Army's Vice Chief Of Staff, Admiral William F. Moran, the Vice Chief Of Naval Operations, General Glenn M. Walters, the Assistant Commandant of the United States Marine Corps, and General Stephen W. Wilson, the Air Force's Vice Chief Of Staff.
|Date Taken:
|02.08.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.08.2017 18:25
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|508886
|Filename:
|DOD_104060984
|Length:
|01:36:28
|Location:
|Web Views:
|25
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Senate Testimony on Current Readiness of U.S. Forces, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
