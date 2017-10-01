Master Sgt. John Wendelin with the 914th Airlift Wing at the Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station repacks the last B-A 22 parachute. This is the last parachute repack for Aircrew Flight Equipment as the wing converts from the C-130 Hercules to the KC-135 Stratotanker.
This work, 914th AW Final Parachute Repack, by SrA Joshua Williams, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
