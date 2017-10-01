(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    914th AW Final Parachute Repack

    NIAGARA FALLS, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2017

    Video by Senior Airman Joshua Williams 

    914th Airlift Wing

    Master Sgt. John Wendelin with the 914th Airlift Wing at the Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station repacks the last B-A 22 parachute. This is the last parachute repack for Aircrew Flight Equipment as the wing converts from the C-130 Hercules to the KC-135 Stratotanker.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.10.2017
    Date Posted: 02.05.2017 09:57
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 508393
    VIRIN: 170205-F-HZ265-001
    Filename: DOD_104052913
    Length: 00:03:03
    Location: NIAGARA FALLS, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 914th AW Final Parachute Repack, by SrA Joshua Williams, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    parachute
    Niagara Falls
    Aircrew Flight Equipment
    914th Airlift Wing
    Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station
    ba-22

