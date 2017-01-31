(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    NATO counter-IED instructors deploy to Iraq - Interviews

    IRAQ

    01.31.2017

    The NATO Counter Improvised Explosive Devices (C-IED) Centre of Excellence is deploying a multinational team of instructors to Iraq. These experts will train Iraqi security forces on how to counter improvised explosive devices (IEDs). This counter-IED training program is led by the NATO Science for Peace and Security Program. IEDs or roadside bombs are inexpensive and easy to get by terrorists, and ISIL is making an extensive use of these bombs in the occupied areas, aiming to provoke terror among the population. Iraqi security forces have to face IED threats when retaking territory. Achieving high-level skills in detecting and defusing IEDs will help Iraqi officers with their struggle against terrorism.

    Date Taken: 01.31.2017
    Date Posted: 02.05.2017 08:54
    Category: Interviews
    TAGS

    CIED training
    Santiago Neches
    Barbara Belli
    Juan Enrique Gomez
    GHEORGHE DRAGOS

