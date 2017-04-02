Sgt. Vickers explains what she is most excited about upon returning home. She also talks about how glad she is that her unit made it home safe and some of the challenges she faced while in deployed.
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.04.2017 23:14
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|508349
|VIRIN:
|170204-A-PC671-002
|Filename:
|DOD_104052824
|Length:
|00:00:57
|Location:
|DARIEN, IL, US
|Hometown:
|CHICAGO, IL, US
|Hometown:
|DARIEN, IL, US
|Web Views:
|13
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 863RD Engineer Battalion Welcome Home, by SSG Jason Proseus, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT