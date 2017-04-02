(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    863RD Engineer Battalion Welcome Home

    DARIEN, IL, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2017

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jason Proseus 

    416th Theater Engineer Command

    Sgt. Vickers explains what she is most excited about upon returning home. She also talks about how glad she is that her unit made it home safe and some of the challenges she faced while in deployed.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 863RD Engineer Battalion Welcome Home, by SSG Jason Proseus, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

