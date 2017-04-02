863RD Engineer Battalion Welcome Home

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Sgt. Vickers explains what she is most excited about upon returning home. She also talks about how glad she is that her unit made it home safe and some of the challenges she faced while in deployed.