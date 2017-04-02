(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    863rd Engineer Battalion Welcome Home

    DARIEN, IL, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2017

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jason Proseus 

    416th Theater Engineer Command

    Engineer Soldiers are reunited with their Families after a nine month deployment to Kuwait. Video includes Soldiers being welcomed as they enter the hangar by the military veteran group, Freedom Riders, with cheers of gratitude. The unit conducted a ceremony in which the battalion's commander, along with the 372nd Engineer Brigade's commander, Col. James J. Kokaska Jr., and the 416th Theater Engineer Command's commanding General, Maj. Gen. Lewis Irwin. The battalion then uncased their colors, a ceremonial show that they have arrived to their destination. After the welcome home ceremony, the Soldiers were released to be with their families.

    Date Taken: 02.04.2017
    Date Posted: 02.05.2017 08:00
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 508346
    VIRIN: 170204-A-PC671-001
    Filename: DOD_104052821
    Length: 00:06:29
    Location: DARIEN, IL, US 
    Hometown: CHICAGO, IL, US
    Hometown: DARIEN, IL, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 863rd Engineer Battalion Welcome Home, by SSG Jason Proseus, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

