Engineer Soldiers are reunited with their Families after a nine month deployment to Kuwait. Video includes Soldiers being welcomed as they enter the hangar by the military veteran group, Freedom Riders, with cheers of gratitude. The unit conducted a ceremony in which the battalion's commander, along with the 372nd Engineer Brigade's commander, Col. James J. Kokaska Jr., and the 416th Theater Engineer Command's commanding General, Maj. Gen. Lewis Irwin. The battalion then uncased their colors, a ceremonial show that they have arrived to their destination. After the welcome home ceremony, the Soldiers were released to be with their families.
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.05.2017 08:00
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|508346
|VIRIN:
|170204-A-PC671-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104052821
|Length:
|00:06:29
|Location:
|DARIEN, IL, US
|Hometown:
|CHICAGO, IL, US
|Hometown:
|DARIEN, IL, US
|Web Views:
|451
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 863rd Engineer Battalion Welcome Home, by SSG Jason Proseus, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT