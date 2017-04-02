863rd Engineer Battalion Welcome Home

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/508346" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Engineer Soldiers are reunited with their Families after a nine month deployment to Kuwait. Video includes Soldiers being welcomed as they enter the hangar by the military veteran group, Freedom Riders, with cheers of gratitude. The unit conducted a ceremony in which the battalion's commander, along with the 372nd Engineer Brigade's commander, Col. James J. Kokaska Jr., and the 416th Theater Engineer Command's commanding General, Maj. Gen. Lewis Irwin. The battalion then uncased their colors, a ceremonial show that they have arrived to their destination. After the welcome home ceremony, the Soldiers were released to be with their families.