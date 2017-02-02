(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    SECDEF Arrives in Asia-Pacific Region for First Official Visit

    SOUTH KOREA

    02.02.2017

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Ashley Manz 

    51st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    B-roll package of Defense Secretary Jim Mattis' arrival at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.02.2017
    Date Posted: 02.02.2017 03:22
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 507905
    VIRIN: 170202-F-LM876-001
    Filename: DOD_104044430
    Length: 00:04:03
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SECDEF Arrives in Asia-Pacific Region for First Official Visit, by TSgt Ashley Manz, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Osan Air Base
    Secretary of Defense
    ROKAF
    SECDEF
    Alliance
    Republic of Korea
    USFK
    Asia-Pacific
    Jim Mattis

