    Super Bowl shout out part 2

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    02.01.2017

    Video by Luis Casale 

    Visual Information Division, Camp Zama, Japan

    Super Bowl shout out from US Army Japan, from Camp Zama, Japan.

    Date Taken: 02.01.2017
    Date Posted: 02.02.2017 02:41
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 507899
    VIRIN: 170202-A-HP734-001
    Filename: DOD_104044424
    Length: 00:00:19
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP 
    Hometown: ATLANTA, GA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Super Bowl shout out part 2, by Luis Casale, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Football
    Japan
    Camp Zama
    Super Bowl

