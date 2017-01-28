(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Life in Okinawa: Lance Cpl. Trenton Kinworthy

    SUNABE SEAWALL, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.28.2017

    Video by Lance Cpl. Amaia Unanue 

    III Marine Expeditionary Force

    Lance Cpl. Trenton L. Kinworthy takes advantage of the opportunity to explore the Okinawan culture and interact with local citizens around Sunabe Seawall, Jan. 28, 2016, while stationed on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan. Kinworthy, a native of Vandalia, Illinois, is an intelligence specialist with 3rd Intelligence Battalion, III Marine Expeditionary Force. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Amaia Unanue)

    Date Taken: 01.28.2017
    Date Posted: 02.02.2017 02:48
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 507897
    VIRIN: 160128-M-GE751-002
    Filename: DOD_104044386
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: SUNABE SEAWALL, OKINAWA, JP
    Hometown: VANDALIA, IL, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Life in Okinawa: Lance Cpl. Trenton Kinworthy, by LCpl Amaia Unanue, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Japan
    Okinawa
    III Marine Expeditionary Force
    intelligence specialist
    Adventure
    Marines
    3rd Intel Battalion
    III MEF
    sunabe seawall
    Life in Okinawa
    Kinworthy

