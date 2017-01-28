Life in Okinawa: Lance Cpl. Trenton Kinworthy

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Lance Cpl. Trenton L. Kinworthy takes advantage of the opportunity to explore the Okinawan culture and interact with local citizens around Sunabe Seawall, Jan. 28, 2016, while stationed on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan. Kinworthy, a native of Vandalia, Illinois, is an intelligence specialist with 3rd Intelligence Battalion, III Marine Expeditionary Force. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Amaia Unanue)