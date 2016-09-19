Watch these sailors and Marines work in concert to conduct flight ops

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/507854" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Watch Sailors and Marines of the Air Dept. work in concert to launch and land aircraft aboard USS Bataan (LHD 5).

A myriad of colored shirts pepper the flight deck of the amphibious assault ship. Every one of them is critical in maintaining the safest working environment to accomplish the mission.

(U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Matthew Callahan)