Watch Sailors and Marines of the Air Dept. work in concert to launch and land aircraft aboard USS Bataan (LHD 5).
A myriad of colored shirts pepper the flight deck of the amphibious assault ship. Every one of them is critical in maintaining the safest working environment to accomplish the mission.
(U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Matthew Callahan)
|09.19.2016
|02.01.2017 19:21
|Package
|507854
|170130-M-IN448-003
|DOD_104043920
|00:02:20
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
This work, Watch these sailors and Marines work in concert to conduct flight ops, by Sgt Matthew Callahan, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
