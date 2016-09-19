(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Watch these sailors and Marines work in concert to conduct flight ops

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    09.19.2016

    Video by Sgt. Matthew Callahan 

    24th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    Watch Sailors and Marines of the Air Dept. work in concert to launch and land aircraft aboard USS Bataan (LHD 5).
    A myriad of colored shirts pepper the flight deck of the amphibious assault ship. Every one of them is critical in maintaining the safest working environment to accomplish the mission.
    (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Matthew Callahan)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.19.2016
    Date Posted: 02.01.2017 19:21
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 507854
    VIRIN: 170130-M-IN448-003
    Filename: DOD_104043920
    Length: 00:02:20
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Watch these sailors and Marines work in concert to conduct flight ops, by Sgt Matthew Callahan, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    amphibious assault ship
    Sailors
    USS Bataan (LHD 5)
    Marines
    U.S. Navy
    24th Marine Expeditionary Unit
    Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 365 Reinforced

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT