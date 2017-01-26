(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    THE 4ORCE - EPISODE 9

    FORT MEADE, MD, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2017

    Video by Zachary Welch 

    Defense Media Activity

    Defense TV's flagship program bringing you the most impactful stories from around the services.

    Date Taken: 01.26.2017
    Date Posted: 01.27.2017 21:36
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 507114
    VIRIN: 160126-D-KQ416-001
    Filename: DOD_104031663
    Length: 00:07:43
    Location: FORT MEADE, MD, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, THE 4ORCE - EPISODE 9, by Zachary Welch, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    DMA
    All Hands
    Defense Media Activity
    Navy
    Soldiers
    Air Force
    Marines
    Airman
    Army
    Marines.mil
    Defense TV
    DefenseTV
    The 4orce
    The Force
    DTV

    The 4orce

    The 4orce The 4orce
    Defense TV's newest program designed to bring you the most...

