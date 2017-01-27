Part 4 of 4 on our series featuring Miss USA 2016, Capt. Deshauna Barber. In this episode, CPT Barber talks about serving in the Army Reserve, competing in pageants, and breaking stereotypes.
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2017 18:09
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|507102
|VIRIN:
|170128-A-RE257-004
|Filename:
|DOD_104031297
|Length:
|00:03:44
|Location:
|CA, US
This work, Miss USArmy Ep04- Stereotypes, by Valerie Resciniti, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
