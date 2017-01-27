(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Miss USArmy Ep04- Stereotypes

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CA, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2017

    Video by Valerie Resciniti 

    91st Training Division (Operations)

    Part 4 of 4 on our series featuring Miss USA 2016, Capt. Deshauna Barber. In this episode, CPT Barber talks about serving in the Army Reserve, competing in pageants, and breaking stereotypes.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.27.2017
    Date Posted: 01.27.2017 18:09
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 507102
    VIRIN: 170128-A-RE257-004
    Filename: DOD_104031297
    Length: 00:03:44
    Location: CA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Miss USArmy Ep04- Stereotypes, by Valerie Resciniti, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Service
    Soldiers
    Army Reserve
    Miss USA
    Miss Universe
    Beauty Pageants

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT