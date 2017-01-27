(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Trump, Pence Conduct Ceremonial Swearing-in of Mattis

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DC, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2017

    Courtesy Video

    DoD News   

    President Donald J. Trump and Vice President Mike Pence conduct the ceremonial swearing-in of Defense Secretary Jim Mattis at the Pentagon's Hall of Heroes, Jan. 27, 2017.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.27.2017
    Date Posted: 01.27.2017 17:23
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 507100
    Filename: DOD_104031268
    Length: 00:13:24
    Location: DC, US
    Web Views: 29
    Downloads: 6
    High-Res. Downloads: 6
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Trump, Pence Conduct Ceremonial Swearing-in of Mattis, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Pentagon
    POTUS
    Hall of Heroes
    VPOTUS
    Mike Pence
    Donald J. Trump
    Jim Mattis

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT