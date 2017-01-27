President Donald J. Trump and Vice President Mike Pence conduct the ceremonial swearing-in of Defense Secretary Jim Mattis at the Pentagon's Hall of Heroes, Jan. 27, 2017.
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2017 17:23
|Category:
|Briefings
|Length:
|00:13:24
|Location:
|DC, US
This work, Trump, Pence Conduct Ceremonial Swearing-in of Mattis, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
