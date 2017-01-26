Marines and their K-9’s with 2nd Law Enforcement Battalion, 2nd Marine Division, train to search for explosives during specialized obedience training at Camp Lejeune, N.C., Jan. 27, 2017. The dogs and their handlers use a combined set of keen senses to spot and sniff out dangerous explosives that might otherwise go unnoticed on the battlefield. Video includes interviews with LCpl. Dakota Ford and LCpl. Nathan Simpson respectively. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Anthony Mesa.)
|01.26.2017
|01.27.2017 17:02
|Package
|507086
|170126-M-GD641-001
|DOD_104031197
|00:01:18
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|2
|0
|0
|0
This work, K-9’s Sniff Out Explosives, by Sgt Anthony Mesa, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
