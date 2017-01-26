(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    K-9’s Sniff Out Explosives

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2017

    Video by Sgt. Anthony Mesa 

    II Marine Expeditionary Force

    Marines and their K-9’s with 2nd Law Enforcement Battalion, 2nd Marine Division, train to search for explosives during specialized obedience training at Camp Lejeune, N.C., Jan. 27, 2017. The dogs and their handlers use a combined set of keen senses to spot and sniff out dangerous explosives that might otherwise go unnoticed on the battlefield. Video includes interviews with LCpl. Dakota Ford and LCpl. Nathan Simpson respectively. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Anthony Mesa.)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.26.2017
    Date Posted: 01.27.2017 17:02
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 507086
    VIRIN: 170126-M-GD641-001
    Filename: DOD_104031197
    Length: 00:01:18
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, K-9’s Sniff Out Explosives, by Sgt Anthony Mesa, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Marine
    Law Enforcement
    Explosives
    Bombs
    PMO
    Camp lejeune
    Marines
    K9
    Dog
    Training
    2nd Marine Division
    2 MARDIV

