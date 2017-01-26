K-9’s Sniff Out Explosives

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/507086" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Marines and their K-9’s with 2nd Law Enforcement Battalion, 2nd Marine Division, train to search for explosives during specialized obedience training at Camp Lejeune, N.C., Jan. 27, 2017. The dogs and their handlers use a combined set of keen senses to spot and sniff out dangerous explosives that might otherwise go unnoticed on the battlefield. Video includes interviews with LCpl. Dakota Ford and LCpl. Nathan Simpson respectively. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Anthony Mesa.)