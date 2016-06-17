Caring Angels Therapy Dogs is a small non-profit that pairs therapy and service dogs with veterans. Founded by Sonny Madsen after the effects of war took hold of Sonny's daughter.
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2017 16:07
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|507081
|VIRIN:
|160617-N-HV737-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104031123
|Length:
|00:03:00
|Location:
|VA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Paws from the Heart: Caring Angels Therapy Dogs, by PO2 Charlotte Oliver, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Paws from the Heart: Caring Angels Therapy Dogs
LEAVE A COMMENT