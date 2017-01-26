Petty Officer 3rd Class Drew Salzborn, a machinery technician assigned to Coast Guard Station Vallejo in Vallejo, Calif., discusses his experience with Coast Guard weapons training at Richmond Rod & Gun Club, Jan. 26, 2017. A competitive shooter during his off-duty time, Salzborn said he enjoys sharing his weapons knowledge with less experienced members. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Sarah Wilson.)
This work, Coast Guard Station Vallejo conducts weapons training, by PO3 Sarah Wilson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
