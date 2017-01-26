(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Coast Guard Station Vallejo conducts weapons training

    CA, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2017

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Sarah Wilson 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 11

    Petty Officer 3rd Class Drew Salzborn, a machinery technician assigned to Coast Guard Station Vallejo in Vallejo, Calif., discusses his experience with Coast Guard weapons training at Richmond Rod & Gun Club, Jan. 26, 2017. A competitive shooter during his off-duty time, Salzborn said he enjoys sharing his weapons knowledge with less experienced members. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Sarah Wilson.)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.26.2017
    Date Posted: 01.27.2017 17:15
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 507072
    VIRIN: 170126-G-LS785-004
    Filename: DOD_104030955
    Length: 00:01:08
    Location: CA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard Station Vallejo conducts weapons training, by PO3 Sarah Wilson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    firearms
    marksmanship
    gun range
    station vallejo
    basic pistol
    coast guard law enforcement

