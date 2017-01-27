An A-29 Super Tucano arrives on the flightline Sept. 26, 2014, at Moody Air Force Base, Ga. The A-29 is a multi-role, fixed wing aircraft that will provide the Afghan Air Force air-to-ground capability and aerial reconnaissance capabilities to support its counterinsurgency operations. Afghan pilots and maintainers begin training on the aircraft at Moody in February 2015. (U.S. Air Force video by Andrew Arthur Breese)
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2017 14:51
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|507057
|VIRIN:
|170127-F-CR253-006
|Filename:
|DOD_104030613
|Length:
|00:06:08
|Location:
|FORT MEADE, MD, US
|Web Views:
|12
|Downloads:
|15
|High-Res. Downloads:
|15
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, A-29 Super Tucano B-ROLL, by Andrew Breese, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
