    A-29 Super Tucano B-ROLL

    FORT MEADE, MD, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2017

    Video by Andrew Breese 

    Airman Magazine   

    An A-29 Super Tucano arrives on the flightline Sept. 26, 2014, at Moody Air Force Base, Ga. The A-29 is a multi-role, fixed wing aircraft that will provide the Afghan Air Force air-to-ground capability and aerial reconnaissance capabilities to support its counterinsurgency operations. Afghan pilots and maintainers begin training on the aircraft at Moody in February 2015. (U.S. Air Force video by Andrew Arthur Breese)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.27.2017
    Date Posted: 01.27.2017 14:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 507057
    VIRIN: 170127-F-CR253-006
    Filename: DOD_104030613
    Length: 00:06:08
    Location: FORT MEADE, MD, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A-29 Super Tucano B-ROLL, by Andrew Breese, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Afghan pilots
    Moody Air Force Base
    Afghan Air Force
    multi-role
    aerial reconnaissance
    fixed wing
    A-29
    A-29 Super Tucano

