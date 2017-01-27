A-29 Super Tucano B-ROLL

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



An A-29 Super Tucano arrives on the flightline Sept. 26, 2014, at Moody Air Force Base, Ga. The A-29 is a multi-role, fixed wing aircraft that will provide the Afghan Air Force air-to-ground capability and aerial reconnaissance capabilities to support its counterinsurgency operations. Afghan pilots and maintainers begin training on the aircraft at Moody in February 2015. (U.S. Air Force video by Andrew Arthur Breese)