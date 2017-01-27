Vital to the Never-Ending Watch

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/507056" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Chief Petty Officer Vital is an operations specialist in the 13th Coast Guard District Command Center and her version of a normal life is unique, to say the least.



As an operations unit watchstander in the Pacific Northwest, Vital is one of the few Coast Guard men and women who are responsible for monitoring a multi-mission communication platform and responding to a variety of cases from search and rescue or law enforcement case execution, to combat information center operations or intelligence gathering. Her work is vital to the maritime community and countless lives are saved due to her diligence on the job.



Not only does Vital have an uncommon work schedule, she is also married to another military member with a demanding deployment schedule, often leaving her with the sole responsibility of parenting two boys, both of whom have special needs.