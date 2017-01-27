(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Vital to the Never-Ending Watch

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2017

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ali Flockerzi 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 13

    Chief Petty Officer Vital is an operations specialist in the 13th Coast Guard District Command Center and her version of a normal life is unique, to say the least.

    As an operations unit watchstander in the Pacific Northwest, Vital is one of the few Coast Guard men and women who are responsible for monitoring a multi-mission communication platform and responding to a variety of cases from search and rescue or law enforcement case execution, to combat information center operations or intelligence gathering. Her work is vital to the maritime community and countless lives are saved due to her diligence on the job.

    Not only does Vital have an uncommon work schedule, she is also married to another military member with a demanding deployment schedule, often leaving her with the sole responsibility of parenting two boys, both of whom have special needs.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.27.2017
    Date Posted: 01.27.2017 14:30
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 507056
    VIRIN: 170127-G-AE983-054
    Filename: DOD_104030423
    Length: 00:02:25
    Location: SEATTLE, WA, US 
    Hometown: SAN DIEGO, CA, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Vital to the Never-Ending Watch, by PO2 Ali Flockerzi, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Vital to the Never-Ending Watch

    TAGS

    Seattle
    Coast Guard
    family
    support
    Washington
    Pacific Northwest
    13th Coast Guard District
    ADHD
    Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder
    FeatureFriday
    OSC Nichole Vital
    Chief Petty Officer Nichole Vital
    operations unit watchstander
    cytomegalovirus
    CMV

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT