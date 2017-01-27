(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    SSG Lateasha Edmonson - Suicide Prevention Video

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2017

    Courtesy Video

    3rd Sustainment Brigade

    Staff Sgt. Lateasha Edmonson came to the aid of a soldier who was experiencing suicidal thoughts while on leave. She explains the symptoms she recognized and the action she took in order to get the soldier home and the care he needed safely.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.27.2017
    Date Posted: 01.27.2017 13:48
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 507052
    VIRIN: 170127-A-AB123-001
    Filename: DOD_104030362
    Length: 00:01:08
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SSG Lateasha Edmonson - Suicide Prevention Video, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    suicide prevention
    suicide
    ben navratil
    lateasha edmonson

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT