SSG Lateasha Edmonson - Suicide Prevention Video

Staff Sgt. Lateasha Edmonson came to the aid of a soldier who was experiencing suicidal thoughts while on leave. She explains the symptoms she recognized and the action she took in order to get the soldier home and the care he needed safely.