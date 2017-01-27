(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Boneyard B-Roll

    MD, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2017

    Video by Andrew Breese

    Airman Magazine   

    Commonly referred to as the “Boneyard,” the 309th Aerospace Maintenance and Regeneration Group at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., contains about 5,000 retired military aircraft throughout 2,600 acres. Crews at the Boneyard preserve aircraft for possible future use, pull aircraft parts to supply to the field, and perform depot-level maintenance and aircraft regeneration in support of Air Force operations. (U.S. Air Force video/Andrew Arthur Breese)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Boneyard B-Roll, by Andrew Breese and Andrew Breese, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

