    Sgt. Molly Koman & the 2017 PFT/CFT Standards

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2017

    Video by Lance Cpl. Justin Bowles 

    I Marine Expeditionary Force

    In her spare time, Sgt. Molly Koman, the fiscal chief, Supply Section, I MHG, trains using CrossFit workouts. Koman's dedication to training has prepared her to adapt to the new modified CFT and PFT standards. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Justin Bowles)

    Date Taken: 01.23.2017
    Date Posted: 01.27.2017 13:27
    Category: Interviews
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sgt. Molly Koman & the 2017 PFT/CFT Standards, by LCpl Justin Bowles, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Supply
    Camp Pendleton
    Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton
    U.S. Marine Corps
    I MEF
    I Marine Expeditionary Force
    Marines
    MCB Camp Pendleton
    I MHG
    I Marine Expeditionary Force Headquarters Group
    Pendleton Marines
    Sgt. Molly Koman

