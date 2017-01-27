Beale Air Force Base, located in California, is home to the U-2. This aircraft was originally designed to fly high-altitude intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance missions during the Cold War to gather intelligence on opposition forces. Today, the U-2S flies in support of a variety of missions from ground combat to disaster relief. A “mobile” follows behind the aircraft in a chase car to assist the pilot with altitude and position calls. Mobiles are U-2 pilots who assist during taxi, takeoff and landing. While on missions, U-2 pilots often see a natural occurrence called the terminator line. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), it’s a line that separates day and night. It is also referred to as the "grey line" and the "twilight zone." It is a fuzzy line due to our atmosphere bending sunlight. This "ah ha" moment is a beautiful reminder of how small we are when skimming the edge of space. (U.S. Air Force video by Andrew Arthur Breese) (9 RW Public Affairs Beale AFB, CA)
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2017 14:31
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|507037
|VIRIN:
|170127-F-CR253-002
|Filename:
|DOD_104030272
|Length:
|00:13:59
|Location:
|MD, US
|Web Views:
|11
|Downloads:
|43
|High-Res. Downloads:
|43
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, U-2 Broll Air Force Media, by Andrew Breese, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
