    U-2 Broll Air Force Media

    01.27.2017

    Video by Andrew Breese 

    Airman Magazine   

    Beale Air Force Base, located in California, is home to the U-2. This aircraft was originally designed to fly high-altitude intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance missions during the Cold War to gather intelligence on opposition forces. Today, the U-2S flies in support of a variety of missions from ground combat to disaster relief. A “mobile” follows behind the aircraft in a chase car to assist the pilot with altitude and position calls. Mobiles are U-2 pilots who assist during taxi, takeoff and landing. While on missions, U-2 pilots often see a natural occurrence called the terminator line. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), it’s a line that separates day and night. It is also referred to as the "grey line" and the "twilight zone." It is a fuzzy line due to our atmosphere bending sunlight. This "ah ha" moment is a beautiful reminder of how small we are when skimming the edge of space. (U.S. Air Force video by Andrew Arthur Breese) (9 RW Public Affairs Beale AFB, CA)

    Date Taken: 01.27.2017
    Date Posted: 01.27.2017 14:31
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 507037
    VIRIN: 170127-F-CR253-002
    Filename: DOD_104030272
    Length: 00:13:59
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U-2 Broll Air Force Media, by Andrew Breese, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    reconnaissance
    surveillance
    Cold War
    Russia
    Beale Air Force Base
    U-2 Pilots
    atmosphere
    U-2
    intelligence
    altitude
    U-2S
    chase car
    Spy
    terminator line
    Armstrong limit
    Armstrong's line

