    All Hands Update: Headlines for Friday, January 27, 2017

    FORT MEADE, MD, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2017

    Video by Maria Casaday 

    All Hands Update

    Office of the Chief of Naval Operations Released the Leadership Development Framework, Fleet Week New York Schedule announced

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.27.2017
    Date Posted: 01.27.2017 09:42
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 507016
    VIRIN: 160127-N-YQ369-001
    Filename: DOD_104029876
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: FORT MEADE, MD, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, All Hands Update: Headlines for Friday, January 27, 2017, by Maria Casaday, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Fleet Week
    Navy
    Chief of Naval Operations
    CNO
    Sailor
    Fleet Week New York
    All Hands Update
    Leadership Development Framework

