    2d LAAD Bn. conducts field exercises aboard Marine Corps Outlying Field Atlantic

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NC, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2017

    Video by Lance Cpl. Cody Lemons 

    Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point

    Marines assigned to 2d Low Altitude Air Defense Battalion conducted a field exercise aboard Marine Corps Outlying Field Atlantic, Jan. 25, 2017. During the exercise, 2d LAAD Bn. Marines focused on ground to air defense while supporting MV-22 Osprey units overhead. The Marines fired notional surface-to-air missiles at the aircraft, simulating defensive tactics in the event of an attack on an airfield. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Cody Lemons/Released)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.25.2017
    Date Posted: 01.27.2017 10:45
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 507008
    VIRIN: 170127-M-YO095-001
    Filename: DOD_104029820
    Length: 00:01:04
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NC, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2d LAAD Bn. conducts field exercises aboard Marine Corps Outlying Field Atlantic, by LCpl Cody Lemons, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    USMC
    2nd MAW
    Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point
    2nd Marine Aircraft Wing
    Marines
    training
    MCAS Cherry Point
    stinger
    field exercise
    2d LAAD
    2nd Low Altitude Air Defense Battalion
    Marine Corps Outlying Field Atlantic
    MCOLF Atlantic

