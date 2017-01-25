2d LAAD Bn. conducts field exercises aboard Marine Corps Outlying Field Atlantic

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Marines assigned to 2d Low Altitude Air Defense Battalion conducted a field exercise aboard Marine Corps Outlying Field Atlantic, Jan. 25, 2017. During the exercise, 2d LAAD Bn. Marines focused on ground to air defense while supporting MV-22 Osprey units overhead. The Marines fired notional surface-to-air missiles at the aircraft, simulating defensive tactics in the event of an attack on an airfield. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Cody Lemons/Released)