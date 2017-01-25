Marines assigned to 2d Low Altitude Air Defense Battalion conducted a field exercise aboard Marine Corps Outlying Field Atlantic, Jan. 25, 2017. During the exercise, 2d LAAD Bn. Marines focused on ground to air defense while supporting MV-22 Osprey units overhead. The Marines fired notional surface-to-air missiles at the aircraft, simulating defensive tactics in the event of an attack on an airfield. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Cody Lemons/Released)
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2017 10:45
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|507008
|VIRIN:
|170127-M-YO095-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104029820
|Length:
|00:01:04
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NC, US
This work, 2d LAAD Bn. conducts field exercises aboard Marine Corps Outlying Field Atlantic, by LCpl Cody Lemons, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
