    Georgia Pre-Deployment TV

    GEORGIA

    01.17.2017

    Video by Staff Sgt. John Archiquette 

    American Forces Network Europe

    Multi-national training exercises often prepare participants for hypothetical combat situations. SSgt John Archiquette takes us to the Republic of Georgia, where Marines and Georgian soldiers are gearing up for a real deployment to Afghanistan.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.17.2017
    Date Posted: 01.27.2017 10:16
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 507007
    VIRIN: 170117-F-JA715-658
    Filename: DOD_104029807
    Length: 00:01:52
    Location: GE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Georgia Pre-Deployment TV, by SSgt John Archiquette, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    afn
    georgia
    europe
    pre-deployment
    afghanistan
    Marines
    training
    marforeur
    archiquette

