Multi-national training exercises often prepare participants for hypothetical combat situations. SSgt John Archiquette takes us to the Republic of Georgia, where Marines and Georgian soldiers are gearing up for a real deployment to Afghanistan.
|Date Taken:
|01.17.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2017 10:16
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|507007
|VIRIN:
|170117-F-JA715-658
|Filename:
|DOD_104029807
|Length:
|00:01:52
|Location:
|GE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Georgia Pre-Deployment TV, by SSgt John Archiquette, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
