    Vermont National Guard CST Works With Other State Agencies

    VT, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2017

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jason Brace 

    Joint Force Headquarters, Vermont National Guard Public Affairs

    Vermont National Guard CST works with other state agencies during an exercise to help prepare for a real call that might come because of a chemical lab.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.19.2017
    Date Posted: 01.27.2017 08:43
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 506996
    VIRIN: 170119-A-NI191-306
    Filename: DOD_104029691
    Length: 00:01:24
    Location: VT, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Vermont National Guard CST Works With Other State Agencies, by SSG Jason Brace, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Vermont National Guard
    National Guard
    15th CST

