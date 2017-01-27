(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Belgian soldiers deploy to Lithuania (International)

    LITHUANIA

    01.27.2017

    NATO is deploying a multinational battalion to Lithuania. The battalion includes soldiers from Belgium, Norway and The Netherlands and it is led by Germany.

    NATO
    International
    deploy
    Belgium
    Lithuania

