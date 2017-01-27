Belgian soldiers deploy to Lithuania (International)
LITHUANIA
01.27.2017
NATO is deploying a multinational battalion to Lithuania. The battalion includes soldiers from Belgium, Norway and The Netherlands and it is led by Germany.
