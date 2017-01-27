(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Pacific Newsbreak For January 27, 2017

    JAPAN

    01.27.2017

    Video by Cpl. Paul Williams 

    American Forces Network Pacific

    Navy Seabees deployed to the Western Pacific make a positive difference for children in Cambodia, and North Korean refugees share their story at Osan Airbase.

    Date Taken: 01.27.2017
    Date Posted: 01.27.2017 00:35
    Category: Newscasts
    This work, Pacific Newsbreak For January 27, 2017, by Cpl Paul Williams, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Seabees
    Osan Air Base
    South Korea
    North Korea
    Refugees
    Cambodia
    Navy
    Air Force
    Pacific Region

