    F-35B Lightning II Free SM content

    UNITED STATES

    01.26.2017

    Video by Butch Livingston 

    All Hands Magazine

    The F-35 Lightning II is referred to as a 5th Generation fighter, combining advanced stealth capabilities with fighter aircraft speed and agility, fully-fused sensor information, network-enabled operations and advanced logistics and sustainment. Take a look at the F-35B short takeoff/vertical landing (STOVL) variant.


    Video by Benjamin Drake/Tyler Main

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F-35B Lightning II Free SM content, by Butch Livingston, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    f-35b
    lightning II

