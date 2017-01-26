(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Okinawa Honors Sailors of the Year

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.26.2017

    Video by Lance Cpl. Michael DeLoach 

    American Forces Network Okinawa

    Sailors were recently honored at Okinawa's 2017 Sailor of the Year banquet.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.26.2017
    Date Posted: 01.27.2017 00:31
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 506966
    VIRIN: 170126-M-CV159-169
    Filename: DOD_104028332
    Length: 00:07:05
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Okinawa Honors Sailors of the Year, by LCpl Michael DeLoach, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Japan
    Okinawa
    American Forces Network
    AFN Okinawa
    Daniel Field
    Sarah Ducksworth

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT