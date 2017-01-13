Launch of calibration target rockets and tracking optics and radar systems. Interview clips with Jason Shankle, Electronic Engineer, White Sands Missile Range Range Operations.
|Date Taken:
|01.13.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2017 19:45
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|506964
|VIRIN:
|170113-A-UY615-000
|Filename:
|DOD_104028300
|Length:
|00:08:02
|Location:
|WHITE SANDS MISSILE RANGE, NM, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Launch of Calibration target rockets, by John Hamilton, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Annual calibration ensures Test Center’s accuracy
LEAVE A COMMENT