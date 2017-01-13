(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Launch of Calibration target rockets

    WHITE SANDS MISSILE RANGE, NM, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2017

    Video by John Hamilton 

    White Sands Missile Range Public Affairs

    Launch of calibration target rockets and tracking optics and radar systems. Interview clips with Jason Shankle, Electronic Engineer, White Sands Missile Range Range Operations.

    Date Taken: 01.13.2017
    Date Posted: 01.26.2017 19:45
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 506964
    VIRIN: 170113-A-UY615-000
    Filename: DOD_104028300
    Length: 00:08:02
    Location: WHITE SANDS MISSILE RANGE, NM, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Launch of Calibration target rockets, by John Hamilton, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Annual calibration ensures Test Center’s accuracy

    Calibration
    Army Test and Evaluation Command
    ATEC
    White Sands Missile Range
    WSMR

