    Around the Air Force: F-35 Reserve Base Location / Refugee Aid / Energy Flight Plan

    UNITED STATES

    01.26.2017

    Courtesy Video

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force

    On this look around the Air Force the preferred Reserve led F-35 base is announced, Airmen aid Kurdish refugees, and the Air Force is focusing on cost-effective, cleaner energy solutions. Hosted by SSgt Jevon Smith.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.26.2017
    Date Posted: 01.26.2017 18:34
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 506960
    Filename: DOD_104028269
    Length: 00:01:59
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Around the Air Force: F-35 Reserve Base Location / Refugee Aid / Energy Flight Plan, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    F
    Fort Worth
    Texas
    Jevon Smith
    Around the Air Force
    ATAF
    featured videos
    Energy Flight Plan
    Refugee Aid

