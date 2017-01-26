On this look around the Air Force the preferred Reserve led F-35 base is announced, Airmen aid Kurdish refugees, and the Air Force is focusing on cost-effective, cleaner energy solutions. Hosted by SSgt Jevon Smith.
|Date Taken:
|01.26.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2017 18:34
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|506960
|Filename:
|DOD_104028269
|Length:
|00:01:59
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Around the Air Force: F-35 Reserve Base Location / Refugee Aid / Energy Flight Plan, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
