Army Pfc. Katherine Beatty of Inverness, Fla. has earned the title 13B cannon crewmember, the U.S. military's first woman in that military occupational specialty (MOS) which is taught at Fort Sill's 1st Battalion, 78th Field Artillery school. That job was considered a ground combat role and was only opened to women on Jan. 2 of this year. She is distinguished honor graduate, meaning she scored at the top of her class in academics, leadership, and physical capabilities. One of the most strenuous "high physical demand tests" was moving 15 ammunition shells weighing nearly 100 pounds - twice - in 15 minutes. Beatty credits the powerlifting she did with her husband prior to enlisting as giving her the strength to move that 3,000 pounds. (Video by Cindy McIntyre)
This work, First female 13B, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
