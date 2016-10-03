(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    First female 13B

    FORT SILL, OK, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2016

    Courtesy Video

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    Army Pfc. Katherine Beatty of Inverness, Fla. has earned the title 13B cannon crewmember, the U.S. military's first woman in that military occupational specialty (MOS) which is taught at Fort Sill's 1st Battalion, 78th Field Artillery school. That job was considered a ground combat role and was only opened to women on Jan. 2 of this year. She is distinguished honor graduate, meaning she scored at the top of her class in academics, leadership, and physical capabilities. One of the most strenuous "high physical demand tests" was moving 15 ammunition shells weighing nearly 100 pounds - twice - in 15 minutes. Beatty credits the powerlifting she did with her husband prior to enlisting as giving her the strength to move that 3,000 pounds. (Video by Cindy McIntyre)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.10.2016
    Date Posted: 01.26.2017 17:30
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 506955
    VIRIN: 160310-A-AP697-0035
    Filename: DOD_104028189
    Length: 00:04:38
    Location: FORT SILL, OK, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, First female 13B, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Fort Sill
    TRADOC
    U.S. Army
    U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command
    Fires Center of Excellence
    advanced individual training
    Pfc. Katherine Beatty
    first woman 13B cannon crew member

