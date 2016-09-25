(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Half Section competes

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT SILL, OK, UNITED STATES

    09.25.2016

    Courtesy Video

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    Fort Sill's Artillery Half Section competed at the National Cavalry Competition this week at Fort Reno, Okla. and took home some awards. The video shows two competitive events in the Level 1 category held on Sept 23. Pfc. Garcia took 1st place, Pvt. Livengood took 3rd, and wife of Spc. Minor (Alexandria) took 7th in the jumping event. (She was a fill-in.) The Soldiers had never done the sabre event before, so it was truly a trial by fire. They did great, too! Unit demonstrations were held on Saturday and managed to beat the ominous weather. (Video by Cindy McIntyre)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.25.2016
    Date Posted: 01.26.2017 17:09
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 506954
    VIRIN: 160925-A-AP697-0001
    Filename: DOD_104028182
    Length: 00:03:21
    Location: FORT SILL, OK, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Half Section competes, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    National Cavalry Competition
    Fort Sill
    Soldiers
    U.S. Army
    Army
    Army Artillery Half Section
    Fort Reno

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT