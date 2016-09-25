Half Section competes

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Fort Sill's Artillery Half Section competed at the National Cavalry Competition this week at Fort Reno, Okla. and took home some awards. The video shows two competitive events in the Level 1 category held on Sept 23. Pfc. Garcia took 1st place, Pvt. Livengood took 3rd, and wife of Spc. Minor (Alexandria) took 7th in the jumping event. (She was a fill-in.) The Soldiers had never done the sabre event before, so it was truly a trial by fire. They did great, too! Unit demonstrations were held on Saturday and managed to beat the ominous weather. (Video by Cindy McIntyre)