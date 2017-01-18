(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    173rd Paratroopers Conduct PWAC Training

    PORDENONE, ITALY

    01.18.2017

    Video by Paolo Bovo 

    Training Support Activity Europe

    173rd Paratroopers conducted Practical Work in the Aircraft (PWAC) on 17JAN17 over Juliet Drop Zone, Pordenone, Italy. PWAC is the last test that students must pass to graduate from Jumpmaster School. In addition to the PWAC, paratroopers conducted a combined airborne operation with the Italian Folgore Brigade using the T10 C parachute. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army contingency response force in Europe, capable of projecting ready forces anywhere in the U.S. European, Africa and Central Command’s areas of responsibility within 18 hours.

    Date Taken: 01.18.2017
    Date Posted: 01.26.2017 15:23
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 506943
    VIRIN: 180117-A-JM436-001
    Filename: DOD_104027898
    Length: 00:05:18
    Location: PORDENONE, IT 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 173rd Paratroopers Conduct PWAC Training, by Paolo Bovo, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

