173rd Paratroopers conducted Practical Work in the Aircraft (PWAC) on 17JAN17 over Juliet Drop Zone, Pordenone, Italy. PWAC is the last test that students must pass to graduate from Jumpmaster School. In addition to the PWAC, paratroopers conducted a combined airborne operation with the Italian Folgore Brigade using the T10 C parachute. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army contingency response force in Europe, capable of projecting ready forces anywhere in the U.S. European, Africa and Central Command’s areas of responsibility within 18 hours.
|Date Taken:
|01.18.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2017 15:23
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|506943
|VIRIN:
|180117-A-JM436-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104027898
|Length:
|00:05:18
|Location:
|PORDENONE, IT
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 173rd Paratroopers Conduct PWAC Training, by Paolo Bovo, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
