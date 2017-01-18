173rd Paratroopers Conduct PWAC Training

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



173rd Paratroopers conducted Practical Work in the Aircraft (PWAC) on 17JAN17 over Juliet Drop Zone, Pordenone, Italy. PWAC is the last test that students must pass to graduate from Jumpmaster School. In addition to the PWAC, paratroopers conducted a combined airborne operation with the Italian Folgore Brigade using the T10 C parachute. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army contingency response force in Europe, capable of projecting ready forces anywhere in the U.S. European, Africa and Central Command’s areas of responsibility within 18 hours.