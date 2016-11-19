(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    American Lightning │ F-35B Lightning II Conducts Operations Aboard USS America (LHA 6)

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    11.19.2016

    Video by Pvt. Demetrius Kennon 

    F-35 Lighting II Pax River ITF

    The F-35B Lightning II's third and final developmental test phase (DT-III) at sea was conducted aboard amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6).

    From October 23 through November 17, 2016, seven F-35B Lightning IIs from the Pax River Integrated Test Force (ITF) based with the Salty Dogs of Air Test and Evaluation Squadron 23 (VX-23), Marine Operational Test and Evaluation Squadron One (VMX-1), and Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 211, wrapped up the third and final developmental test phase (DT-III) of the F-35B Short Takeoff and Vertical Landing (STOVL) variant aboard amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6). A highly diverse cadre of F-35 technicians, maintainers, engineers, logisticians, support staff and test pilots embarked for a 3-week detachment to conduct F-35B carrier suitability and integration testing (a list of the milestones is referenced below). During those three weeks at sea, the team logged 53.5 flight hours across 60 flights featuring 128 short take offs, 126 vertical landings, and two vertical takeoffs during high sea states and winds that routinely featured +/- 5.5 degrees of roll and +/- 2 degrees of pitch. That volume of operations is equivalent to approximately four months of operations during a routine deployment at sea.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.19.2016
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, American Lightning │ F-35B Lightning II Conducts Operations Aboard USS America (LHA 6), by PV1 Demetrius Kennon, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

