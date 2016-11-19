American Lightning │ F-35B Lightning II Conducts Operations Aboard USS America (LHA 6)

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The F-35B Lightning II's third and final developmental test phase (DT-III) at sea was conducted aboard amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6).



From October 23 through November 17, 2016, seven F-35B Lightning IIs from the Pax River Integrated Test Force (ITF) based with the Salty Dogs of Air Test and Evaluation Squadron 23 (VX-23), Marine Operational Test and Evaluation Squadron One (VMX-1), and Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 211, wrapped up the third and final developmental test phase (DT-III) of the F-35B Short Takeoff and Vertical Landing (STOVL) variant aboard amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6). A highly diverse cadre of F-35 technicians, maintainers, engineers, logisticians, support staff and test pilots embarked for a 3-week detachment to conduct F-35B carrier suitability and integration testing (a list of the milestones is referenced below). During those three weeks at sea, the team logged 53.5 flight hours across 60 flights featuring 128 short take offs, 126 vertical landings, and two vertical takeoffs during high sea states and winds that routinely featured +/- 5.5 degrees of roll and +/- 2 degrees of pitch. That volume of operations is equivalent to approximately four months of operations during a routine deployment at sea.