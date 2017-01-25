(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    CDL Driving School

    FORT KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2017

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class John Wollaston 

    U.S. Army Accessions Support Brigade

    Package about the one-of-a-kind Truck Driving School run by the Mission Support Battalion, part of the Accessions Support Brigade at Ft. Knox, Kentucky.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.25.2017
    Date Posted: 01.26.2017 13:16
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 506905
    VIRIN: 170125-A-WT211-331
    Filename: DOD_104027590
    Length: 00:01:24
    Location: FORT KNOX, KY, US 
    Hometown: HUNTINGTON, WV, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CDL Driving School, by SFC John Wollaston, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    ASB
    MSB
    AMRG
    Army Truck Driving

