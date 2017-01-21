(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Coast Guard Cutter Cushing crew helps release 27 sea turtles

    ATLANTIC BEACH, NC, UNITED STATES

    01.21.2017

    Video by Trey Clifton 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 5

    The crew of Coast Guard Cutter Cushing helps release 27 rehabilitated sea turtles into Gulf Stream waters, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. The sea turtles were rescued by North Carolina Aquarium crews after experiencing cold water shock earlier this winter. (U.S. Coast Guard video by by Auxiliarist Trey Clifton)

    Date Taken: 01.21.2017
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard Cutter Cushing crew helps release 27 sea turtles, by Trey Clifton, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    North Carolina
    cutter
    turtle
    sea turtle
    rehabilitate
    coast guard
    Cushing
    Trey Clifton
    aquariums

