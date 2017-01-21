The crew of Coast Guard Cutter Cushing helps release 27 rehabilitated sea turtles into Gulf Stream waters, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. The sea turtles were rescued by North Carolina Aquarium crews after experiencing cold water shock earlier this winter. (U.S. Coast Guard video by by Auxiliarist Trey Clifton)
|Date Taken:
|01.21.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2017 12:34
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|506888
|VIRIN:
|170121-G-FP414-940
|Filename:
|DOD_104027435
|Length:
|00:02:02
|Location:
|ATLANTIC BEACH, NC, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Coast Guard Cutter Cushing crew helps release 27 sea turtles, by Trey Clifton, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT