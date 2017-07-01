138th Security Forces Practices Urban Warfare Training

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Members of the 138th Security Forces from Tulsa, Oklahoma recently practiced Urban Warfare Training at Camp Gruber, Oklahoma. As part of the training, the Guardsmen trained entering buildings and rooms, movements through an open area and finished the training with a mock assault on an urban environment. This training helps prepare Security Forces for situations that may arise while deployed.