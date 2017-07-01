(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    138th Security Forces Practices Urban Warfare Training

    TULSA, OK, UNITED STATES

    01.07.2017

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Phillip Cowen 

    138th Fighter Wing

    Members of the 138th Security Forces from Tulsa, Oklahoma recently practiced Urban Warfare Training at Camp Gruber, Oklahoma. As part of the training, the Guardsmen trained entering buildings and rooms, movements through an open area and finished the training with a mock assault on an urban environment. This training helps prepare Security Forces for situations that may arise while deployed.

    Date Taken: 01.07.2017
    Date Posted: 01.26.2017 11:13
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 506879
    VIRIN: 170125-Z-EW795-001
    Filename: DOD_104027330
    Length: 00:01:10
    Location: TULSA, OK, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 138th Security Forces Practices Urban Warfare Training, by TSgt Phillip Cowen, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Air National Guard
    Pentagon Channel
    National Guard Bureau
    DMA
    Oklahoma Air National Guard

