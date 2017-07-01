Members of the 138th Security Forces from Tulsa, Oklahoma recently practiced Urban Warfare Training at Camp Gruber, Oklahoma. As part of the training, the Guardsmen trained entering buildings and rooms, movements through an open area and finished the training with a mock assault on an urban environment. This training helps prepare Security Forces for situations that may arise while deployed.
|01.07.2017
|01.26.2017 11:13
|Commercials
|506879
|170125-Z-EW795-001
|DOD_104027330
|00:01:10
|TULSA, OK, US
This work, 138th Security Forces Practices Urban Warfare Training, by TSgt Phillip Cowen, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
