(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Marines fire foreign weapons as part of pre-deployment training (B-Roll)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2017

    Video by Sgt. Lucas Hopkins 

    II Marine Expeditionary Force

    Marines with Task Force Southwest fired the AK-47 and PK general-purpose machine gun as part of pre-deployment training at Camp Lejeune, N.C., Jan. 18, 2017. Approximately 300 Marines with the unit are preparing for a deployment to Helmand Province, Afghanistan, where they will train, advise and assist the Afghan National Army 215th Corps and 505th Zone National Police to continue building well-equipped defense and security forces.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.26.2017
    Date Posted: 01.26.2017 11:02
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 506875
    VIRIN: 170118-M-TR086-002
    Filename: DOD_104027290
    Length: 00:00:45
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marines fire foreign weapons as part of pre-deployment training (B-Roll), by Sgt Lucas Hopkins, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    AK-47
    pre-deployment training
    Afghanistan
    Helmand Province
    live-fire range
    Task Force Southwest
    TFSW
    PK general-purpose machine gun

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT