Soldiers of 3rd ABCT, 4th Infantry Division, conduct tank gunnery training. The "table 5" gunnery consisted of firing all
of their weapon systems with basic tank movement drills. This showcases the 4ID's ability to quickly assemble and establish combat power throughout Europe.
|Date Taken:
|01.26.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2017 11:39
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|506868
|VIRIN:
|170126-A-AQ583-648
|Filename:
|DOD_104027226
|Length:
|00:02:38
|Location:
|PL
|Web Views:
|11
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 1-68 Armor gunnery table training before movement to Latvia, by SSG Thanh Pham, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
