    1-68 Armor gunnery table training before movement to Latvia

    POLAND

    01.26.2017

    Video by Staff Sgt. Thanh Pham 

    24th Press Camp Headquarters

    Soldiers of 3rd ABCT, 4th Infantry Division, conduct tank gunnery training. The "table 5" gunnery consisted of firing all
    of their weapon systems with basic tank movement drills. This showcases the 4ID's ability to quickly assemble and establish combat power throughout Europe.

    Date Taken: 01.26.2017
    Date Posted: 01.26.2017 11:39
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 506868
    VIRIN: 170126-A-AQ583-648
    Filename: DOD_104027226
    Length: 00:02:38
    Location: PL
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1-68 Armor gunnery table training before movement to Latvia, by SSG Thanh Pham, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    4ID
    Range
    Rounds
    Abrams
    Snow
    Poland
    Gunnery
    Tankers
    Winter
    USAREUR
    M1
    3rd ABCT
    Operation Atlantic Resolve
    Strong Europe

